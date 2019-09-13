Senator McSally has failed Arizonan's and Ft. Huachuca, when she was thrown under the bus and refused to stand up against President Trump who is stealing money designated for military installations to fund his border wall. On every issue that impacts Arizonans, she has abandoned her constituents to grovel before the Chosen One. Arizona needs a senator with backbone and strong ethical values, not a sycophant. Arizonans never hear or see her in public. Why is she so afraid to face her voters in person? It's time for someone else to step up to the plate and make Arizonans proud.
Lee Aitken
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.