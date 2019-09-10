As a constituent, I believe I deserve to know the position my elected officials have taken on matters of importance to me. Despite repeated email requests asking Senator Synema what positions she has taken with regard to immigration and gun control, and why she has taken those positions, I have yet to receive a response from her office. Does anyone know the position she has taken regarding the separation of immigrant children from their families? Does anyone know the position she has taken regarding the removal of infirmed immigrants from their treatment and from the United States? Does anyone know what position she has taken with regard to gun control? Does anyone know how to get a response from the Senator or her office when there is a question about matters of importance to you?
Barclay Dick
Midtown
