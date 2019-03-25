Sometime ago I was a victim of a group action when I was an undergraduate in the 1960' at the University of Illinois far away from the watchful eyes of my parents. I was harassed by on campus and off campus in Champaign Urbana Illinois

causing my mental hospitalization and serious employment discrimination after my my release. My support after many

subsequent mental hospitalizations was a small Jewish Orthodox run mental hospital. it was only Sen. John Mc Cain that told these psychiatric support persons that what we had in my case is at bottom "nothing but crime, " causing my psychiatric problems and that these

perpetrators should be pursued legally criminally and tort wise. Later I found out that about 50% of the psychiatric patients are victims of criminal acts, and often their medical records omit the names of the perpetrators to prevent the

bringing legal action. Sen Mc Cain was the only government official to propose legal action.

Stewart Brekke

Downtown

