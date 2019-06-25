I watched TV of Trumps first re-election show. Two things were notable . First the audience was 99% white which was understandable but second there was a large contingent of senior citizens which flummoxes me. Don't they know or care that Trump:
i. wants to revamp social security and medicare.
ii. had a Republican congress for two years and could only attain one of his goals (tax reform)
iii. has a foreign policy in shambles (NATO,N. Korea , Iran, Russia, China)
iv. disregards the constitution in dealing with congress.
v. has a poor character(documented 10000 lies so far, bankruptcies, sexual affairs etc)
I always thought the senior sector of the electorate was stable , thoughtful and rational but it appears many are grossly uninformed or misinformed. Our form of government can be compromised by such an electorate.
My hope now lies with younger and the better informed senior voters .
John Kuisti
West side
