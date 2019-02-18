Having walked across the international border and back recently in Nogales and revisiting the kind, generous people with whom I have shopped for many years, I am asking everyone, those who may or may not be already familiar with it, to read a poem by perhaps the most American of American poets, Robert Frost.
The poem, "Mending Wall," is a strong reminder of how walls separate us from the best in our fellow humans, opens with the line, "Something there is that doesn't love a wall," and repeats later in the poem, "Something there is that doesn't love a wall, That wants it down." He describes his neighbor who insists on rebuilding the wall between them each spring as being "like an old-stone savage armed. He moves in darkness as it seems to me, Not of woods only and the shade of trees," and will not think for himself beyond his father's saying, "Good fences make good neighbors." What would Frost think of a border wall?
Paula Walter
Midtown
