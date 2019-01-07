I was proud to be a fellow Arizonan when Kyrsten Sinema refused to take the oath of office on a Bible at the U.S. Senate but chose instead a copy of the U.S. Constitution.
I was not so proud when I had occasion to visit the Arizona State Legislature in Phoenix to discover many of our state legislators chose copies of the Holy Bible over the U.S. or Arizona Constitution to display on their chamber desks.
Sinema, however, has given me hope that those in power may be moving to a true understanding of the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment to our constitution guaranteeing the separation of church and state in the United States.
Ann Tousley
West side
