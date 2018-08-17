I find it difficult to refer to Mr. Trump as my president. I have in my years observed many presidents in performing his duties. Mr. Trump has been, without any doubt the most dishonest person in that office. It is shocking to hear him demean people many times a day. If one does not support him or does not kiss his ring when standing before him, he simply fires them, or demeans them to the point that they cannot perform there duties.
Trump is, and has been targeting current and former government officials. He calls them names, and stripes them of there security clearance simply because they do not praise him. Comey, Hayden, Yates are a few. Admiral Mc Raven has gained my full respect for telling Mr. Trump "it would be an honor for Trump to evoke his Security clearance. I am a former military member. I do disrespect this Commander in Chief.
Terry Emerson
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.