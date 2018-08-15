Re: the Aug. 12 letter to the editor "Bullying media sets poor example."
The letter suggests the media sets a poor example for our children by bullying the president and his supporters. I agree that adults have an obligation to set a good example.
If you are winning, always brag and belittle your opponent. If you are losing, claim they are cheating, and demean and insult them. Don't read, don't be curious, don't take advise by experts, and assert that you are always right even if you know little about a subject. If there is money to be had, take it, regardless of the law or ethics. When someone disagrees with you, call them names and try to humiliate them, especially if they are poor, vulnerable, or in a racial minority. If they are women, disparage them and add sexual innuendo. Create chaos and uncertainty, and lie freely whenever it suits you.
Set a good example — like Trump.
Norman Epstein, MD, FACP
Midtown
