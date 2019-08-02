After watching the heart-breaking PBS News Hour interview with Colonel Kathryn Spletstoser who described being repeatedly sexually assaulted by General John Hyten, I find it amazing that Senator Martha McSally, who was sexually assaulted in the military, reported it and was not believed, could support General Hyten and not believe fellow survivor Colonel Spletstoser. I'm trying to imagine the incredible level of internalized oppression that McSally must have to not support a fellow sexual assault military survivor.
Tim Wernette
Foothills
