Shame on Senator Lindsay Graham. Graham said he is a dear friend of Senator John McCain, yet in the last days of John’s life, Graham was playing golf with POTUS at one of POTUS’s tax funded resorts. Near that time, POTUS signed the $716 billion defense policy bill named for Senator McCain, yet POTUS deliberately made no mention McCain’s name and Graham said NOTHTING about the slight. As a Blue Dog Democrat from Arizona, I can say, Senator Lindsay Graham was no friend of Senator John McCain. Sadly, we learn who our friends are at critical times life at and death.
Julie Smith
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.