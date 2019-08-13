On the weekend of the second anniversary of the Charlottesville, VA, white nationalist rally and violence I cannot believe that the Star published Ramesh Ponnuru's editorial. In it he says that American Nazis "are not very dangerous at all."
Ask the family of the person an American Neo Nazi killed--Heather Heyer--and the 19 others he injured, driving into a group of peaceful protestors, just how dangerous American Nazis really are.
Shame on the Star for publishing such a screed.
Dawn-Starr Crowther
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.