A gift to Jerald Kushner by a company interested in contracting with Saudi Arabia for a nuclear reactor would probably be illegal, besides being disgusting. However, a gift disguised as a business deal has happened and nobody seems to care.
If Westinghouse rented space in the Kushner properties it might go unnoticed except for two extraordinary things. First, the contract is for 99 years. Second and even more unusual they are paying the entire amount now, ONE Billion dollars paid now. This works out to a million dollars a month for 99 years.
This probably does not qualify as a bribe and the fact that it might save The Kushner companies bacon.
Mike Ullery
Midtown
