The Trump rally of 7/17 with him basking in the crowds chant "send her back" was chilling considering it was directed at an elected member of congress and an American citizen who disagreed with his Mideast policies. He also made the same statement about other non-white female congressional members. The bias against women of color by him and the crowd was palpable. It places all of the progress in gender and race equality (a constitutional guarantee,) made over the years at risk. There is no religious or moral compass in Trump or those complicit with him. The fight for constitutional equality must be waged at the ballot box or we risk Trump and his party carrying us back to the not so distant dark past of America. Make no mistake this is not the Republican party of John McCain, the Bushes , Ronald Reagan and Abraham Lincoln.
John Kuisti
West side
