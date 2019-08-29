Every month or so an article explodes with a tale about a goon shooting numerous people, killing a high percentage of them. It is horrific, no doubt. Each is followed by the inevitable weeping, gnashing of teeth and demands for preventative laws. Protestors are hot and heavy but quickly we are back to business as usual. Should we be shocked or even surprised by these incidents. Peaceful individuals abound in this nation to be sure. But many many of us thoroughly enjoy boxing, football, car races with fiery crashes (all advocating violence). Most parents stand idly by while their children are fascinated by video games suggesting shootings and killings. Are you able to accept the premise that we are a violent nation with many people basking in carnage and gore. No question that certain legislation will lessen the horrors, but we'll never do away with it. We revel in it.
Phil Reinecker
East side
