Is the relative easy availability of guns a problem? Yes. Is the number of untreated mentally ill people a problem? Yes. Are gangs a problem? Yes. Is decades of violence on TV, Movies, and now video games a problem? Yes. Is the availability of web-sites that facilitate these acts of violence a problem? Yes. Are or current societal norms regarding marriage, raising children, and high we all treat each other a problem? Yes.
Why is the primary focus on “gun control”? Because it gives the media megaphone an issue to sell advertisements and the two political parties a wedge issue to sway voters to one side or the other. Solving the problem does not help either of these groups. A more comprehensive approach addressing “all” of these problems is necessary to achieve meaningful results.
Calvin Rooker
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.