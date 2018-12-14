Re: the Dec. 14 column "Washington establishment fury is unleashed against Trump."
Who is this rambling opinion piece aimed at? Is it calculatedly designed to simultaneously instill anger, indignation, anxiety, and fear in Trump supporters? I think so. The core of this piece is attributed to a listener of Rush Limbaugh’s — Cal Thomas, twice removed. The message: fear the Obama/Hillary Clinton “agenda.” What was this “agenda”?
It was respect for the rule of law, a regulated financial system, cooperating with our allies, having allies, ensuring clean air and water, health care, conserving our wild spaces, saving the Planet, protecting free speech and human rights , and no, not open borders, but a humane, sane immigration policy — is this the agenda Thomas is so indirectly worried about? Apparently. The rest is persiflage and hackneyed admonitions about The Establishment — whoever that is.
Come on, Mr. Thomas, Trump is under pressure and scrutiny because of his own actions and they will doom him in the end and the scales will fall from the Evangelical eyes. Keep on wobbling.
Katharine Donahue
Foothills
