How ironic that states with the highest infant-maternal mortality rates are those passing most restrictive abortion laws – in a country with the highest maternity mortality rates in the developed world. Forcing women to bring an embryo to term that wouldn’t exist without them and calling that valuing life is insane! It also speaks of short memories. At 70, I experienced the underground prior to Roe v Wade: I lost two high school friends to abortions. Look now at Egypt, where abortion remains illegal and an estimated 40 percent of women have them.
Since legislators hustle bills of uncanny judgement, it’s also fitting they legislate money where their beliefs are. Provide women becoming pregnant against their wishes with life insurance policies, paying to survivors $1.4 million, the average lifetime wage earned at $35,000 a year. And pay each woman $240,000 to raise the child. That’s the average cost today, outside of college. Or does the proposed child really not matter.
Nancy Jacques
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.