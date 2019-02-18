During the 2016 political campaign, the Star published a letter comparing Trump's campaign rhetoric to that of Hitler in the 1920s. His enduring tactic has been to blame others for non-existent problems in our country. Trump has had a secret one-on-one conference with the President for Life of Russia. Trump has learned to defy Congress and dictate his will.
The president of the Senate has become a co-conspirator in party before country. Trump is an egotistical man "who does not know what he does not know." There is one thing Trump does knows. Trump wants to rule America.
It cannot happen in America because of checks and balances? Trump became the Defender of Democracy! It was not because of the vote of the majority.
Actions not words define the man.
Billy H. Conn
Midtown
