In his editorial, Mark Weisbrot is the classical Moscow spinner. He is a tool of Moscow, one of those “useful idiots” as Stalin was quoted to refer to those who do disinformation for Moscow. Regarding WWII, it is not 24 millions of “Russians” but Soviets who died. The war was conducted mainly on Ukrainian soil and millions of Ukrainians fought in the Soviet Army and civilians bore the brunt of Germany assault.
So Putin’s illegal actions in Crimea and Eastern Ukraine are due to the U.S. weapons industry. Let’s be objective Mr. Weisbrot, does Russia not produce arms for export? Then he has to bring in the “violent Ukrainian neo-Nazis” that the U.S. government supports with lethal weapons. Ukraine has never inviaded a neighbor’s country. Russia has. And it is not because of the arms trade. It is simply that Putin wants the re-create the “Russian Imperial Empire” and without Ukraine (his words), his efforts in achieving that goal are not achievable.
Ihor KUNASZ
Oro Valley
