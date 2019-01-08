Re: the Jan. 6 letter to the editor "Stand with our president."
I am in total agreement. President Trump is doing everything he said he would when he ran for president. Just because you don't like him doesn't mean you can disrespect the president of the USA. If the democrats were so smart they wouldn't have put all their eggs in one basket with Hillary Clinton. The elected officials need to be reminded that they work for the citizens of the USA. And the citizens need to be reminded that they can recall elected officials. It is very true that the Star is very one sided.
John Lesson
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.