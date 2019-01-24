Federal law prevents TSA workers from walking off their jobs. Perhaps they should become overzealous doing their job to members of Congress, celebrities, TV anchors, or any recognizable face when flying commercial flights. Pull them aside and strip search them every time they enter a airport. After Ann Coulter or Sean Hannity has to squat and cough a few times they will end this government shutdown. Maybe we will find the drugs these people a taking to believe in a magical wall.
James White
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.