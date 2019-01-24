It would be well to remind All Arizonans that new Appointed Senator McSally voted NO on the Thursday effort to end the shut down. All federal workers now who are working with out pay or not working at all should remind them selves of this on election day 2020. In effect, she voted to continue the pain and suffering of all 800,000 federal workers and others impacted by this shut down over a wall that will never ever be built.
Donald Shelton
Northwest side
