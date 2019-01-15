I am surprised that Trump has not embraced the Tea Party mantra of smaller government by claiming the current shutdown is good for the country. Trump has accomplished the call for a government based on military spending, his continued salary and curtailed federal services.
Why do we need air traffic controllers, food inspectors, federal law enforcement personnel and small business loans? Air traffic can be handled by private or state sponsored control. Food inspections should then be the responsibility of the factory farm growers. Don’t we have enough guns in our citizens’ hands to ensure an orderly militia protecting our borders?
Everett Rockwood
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.