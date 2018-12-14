Trump tells Sen. Schumer and Rep. Pelosi that he'd be proud to shut down the government if Congress doesn't fund the wall, but tweets to the rest of the world that Mexico is "paying for the border wall through the savings the U.S. garnered" in the new NAFTA. While touting his loyalty to his "base," he will pull out the rug from under many of them — paychecks and services at Christmastime — simultaneously congratulating himself for having manipulated Mexico into providing the same money. Hypocrite? Ego? Liar? All of the above. Presidential? God help us.

Regula Case

Catalina

