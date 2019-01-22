Hugo Wessels pointed out that the $5.7 billion the President is demanding is chump change, just a small down payment on The Wall. I suggest that there is far more at stake than the money and the wall. At risk is our democracy, governed by the Constitution. Trump has framed the wall debate as a zero-sum game. Whoever blinks first will be forever weakened.
The House Democrats seem to understand this. If Congress flinches, Trump will in future be able to demand anything at all, pointing to his Vanity Wall and the shutdown as proof of his unlimited power. If the President buckles, the checks and balances outlined in the Constitution will be restored, and Trump will be forced to act as the leader of a democracy, something that does not seem to be in his nature.
William Penrose
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.