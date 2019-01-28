The federal government shutdown was a costly economic/political maneuver at the expense of our citizens. If one could find something positive, it would be the acts of kindness from our community. From the private citizens who bought lunches for federal employees; to the restaurants, and businesses who gave meals to them. The list goes on regarding the generosity of our city. These are the glimpses that make me proud to call Tucson our home.
Dominick San Angelo Jr.
East side
