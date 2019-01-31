I can remember when candidate Donald J. Trump promised the American people that — if elected — he would deliver “so much winning your head would spin!” The Congressional Budget Office recently released several worrisome statistics, calling that promise into question. The 35-day government shutdown, the longest in U.S. history, cost the economy $11 billion, including a permanent $3 billion loss. While my head is spinning, it's not from winning. It's from the chaos instigated by the man now occupying the White House.

Linda Stanley

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

