To those new to the national political scene I offer the following clarification as to what happened the past week. Donald Trump defied Ann Coulter and reopened our government. I believe he did this without checking with Sean Hannity first. It seemed odd to me until I realized that next Sunday was the Super Bowl, which could not be held without the highest security. So wiser heads — they must have found one — prevailed. Whats next? Look for two weeks of hearing the words "humanitarian crisis" repeated over and over again in order to create a crisis.
Gene Levitre
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.