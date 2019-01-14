Trumpty-Dumpty must have his wall
He plotted and schemed spring, summer and fall
But winter has come, and Mex won't play ball
Time for a government shutdown!
Government workers are not getting paid
No one can say how long it's delayed
From coast to coast, all are dismayed
At the cost of the government shutdown.
My cousin from Mass is planning a flight
But air travel now, by day and by night
Is uncertain at best; no end is in sight
To the long, drawn out government shutdown.
Cynthia J. Coan
Southeast side
