Trumpty-Dumpty must have his wall

He plotted and schemed spring, summer and fall

But winter has come, and Mex won't play ball

Time for a government shutdown!

Government workers are not getting paid

No one can say how long it's delayed

From coast to coast, all are dismayed

At the cost of the government shutdown.

My cousin from Mass is planning a flight

But air travel now, by day and by night

Is uncertain at best; no end is in sight

To the long, drawn out government shutdown.

Cynthia J. Coan

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

