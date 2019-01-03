To the Editor:
Someone tell President Trump that Republicans control the House, the Senate, and the Presidency. And that Nancy Pelosi is not Speaker of the House. And remind him that he said "I would be proud to shut down the government."
So please await the blame game until at least the New Democratic majority is in Washington. Many new members are at home through the Holidays.
And we might remind the Trump family that the House will have powerful and intrusive investigative powers very soon.
Jim Waldo
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.