I am tired of being held hostage by those I have elected to represent me. I am done with them being paid and not working, when those who can least handle missing a pay check are not paid and forced to work.
I propose we change the law. I think those whose job it is to create and set budgets should be forced to do their job. I would propose no legislative body or president, be allowed to shut down the federal government. Instead those who are responsible for this work would have to stay in session and work without pay. They also would not be eligible for retroactive pay. Until the budget was passed and signed, they would be working for free for us, who pay their wages. We citizens could go happily about our business and not give a darn about what they were doing. I also suspect the government would not be shut down.
Sherry Steele
Foothills
