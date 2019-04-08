Re: the March 27 article "On-campus encounter with border agents prompts UA investigation into student."
I disagree with the writers who support the shutting down of speech on campus. The U of A students who prevented the U.S. Border Patrol agents from speaking on campus, calling them "KKK" and "murderers", did not act in accordance with our democratic and constitutional principles. As a lawyer I have represented over 3, 545 immigrants and have kept detailed notes of all my interviews with my clients who are arrested by Border Patrol. The overwhelming majority of them have told me that they were treated very humanely by the Border Patrol agents. Ironically, only yesterday, one client in describing his arrest said the agents who apprehended him were "buena gente" ("good people"), and one of my colleagues told me that her female client told her the Border Patrol agents saved her life when she was found wandering lost in the desert. Rather than categorically maligning an entire group--a la Trump--we should speak, allow others to speak, exercise critical thinking, and formulate sound policy.
Cheryl Inzunza Blum
Midtown
