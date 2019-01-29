As a retired federal worker who lived through two shutdowns, this most recent impasse brought back uncomfortable memories and buried anger. It is unconscionable to use federal workers as pawns in political negotiations. The immigration/border problems will be difficult to solve but avoiding future shutdowns is not.
While this is fresh in their minds, let’s demand that Congress passes a law stating that all annual appropriation bills must be passed before congressional funding is approved. We’ll see if our president would sign it. One thing is for sure: our elected representatives and their staff won’t work without pay.
Christine Flanagan
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.