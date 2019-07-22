"Qui tacet consentire videtire" is an old Latin rule of law which translates as "One who is silent is seen to have given consent." This has long been recognized as being applicable under our own rule of law.
The recent comments by our President taunting several members of Congress in language which would be a cause for firing under directives of the Equal Employment Opportunities Commission and which has been endorsed through the silence of the overwhelming majority of the members of the President's own political party finds me personally offended.
Have these people no shame? At long last have they no shame?
The answer apparently is simply "NOT IN THE LEAST!"
I only ask what has happened to common decency?
Donald Kret
Sahuarita
