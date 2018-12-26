I fully admit that I am not a Trump supporter and do not wish to have a wall built across our southern border. However, if Trump and the Republicans want to build a border wall, let's simply hold them to the campaign promise that Trump stated during the campaign and the Republicans supported.
If Trump wants his wall, let Trump make the deal with Mexico to have them pay for that wall. No American tax money should be used to build the wall; after all, that is the promise that Trump made to the American people. If no deal with Mexico can be made, then I repeat that no American tax money should be used for the wall. There are plenty of other issues that could used five billion dollars.
If the Republican base want to contribute to a Go Fund Me account for the wall, have at it.
Craig Whaley
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.