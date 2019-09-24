I was glad to see that the Democratic Party is voicing criticism of Senator Sinema. I was very distressed when she voted with Moscow Mitch to lift sanctions on Russian Oligarch, Oleg Derapaska.
She enabled Moscow Mitch to get an aluminum processing plant in Tennessee funded by the Russians as well as his quid pro quo of getting the wife of the lobbyist who brokered the deal appointed to the Federal bench for a lifetime appointment. Even Martha McSally voted against giving money to the oligarch who participated in Russian meddling in our elections. I don't see her representing Arizona well let alone the US citizens. I'm watching her and I am glad that she knows she has to step up to a higher standard. Most Democrats are sick of the DC corruption.
Barbara Moore
East side
