To all the legal, illegal and illusory voters of Arizona- you have replaced a Flake with a flake with a small "f" in the Senate. Two minutes of research on the internet reveal a deeply disturbing psychological profile in which even her parents accuse her of lying about her early upbringing. Her flippant and air-headed countenance shields a manic political turnaround which should concern the average Arizona citizen. It's hard to think of a useful purpose someone like this can serve in the U.S. Senate. Leadership will probably place her in a couple of backwater assignments in non-critical committees and four years will pass with absolutely no benefit to our state.

michael boedeker

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

