Re: the April 18 letter "Disappointed by Sinema's vote."
I agree with the writers displeasure with Kyrsten Sinema's vote for David Bernhardt a petroleum lobbyist to head Interior. She was also one of the same three Democrat in name only Senators to approve Attorney General Barr which was an equally bad vote. She chose to ignore his 30 year history which would have predicted his interference in the Mueller Report. Democrats must choose a real Democrat that represents her constituents the next election cycle. I too am very disappointed in Sinema.
Jim Notestine
East side
