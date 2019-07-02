Braving police brutality, millions of people living in Hong Kong (HK) persistently protested against the amendment that would allow the People’s Republic of China (PRC) to extradite from HK any persons considered suspects to crimes for prosecution and trial in the PRC. The movement is now demanding the resignation of the Governor, who was hand-picked by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).
The protests in HK is a wake-up call. What happens in HK can happen to us, if we fail to stop through election in 2020 the dark current pushing for the rule of one man, who has already the loyalty of the GOP that dominates the Senate and the Supreme Court. Examine the facts and you will find that Pres. Xi is no more a Communist than Pres. Trump a Christian, but both detest Human Rights and worship Mammon. The tariff war against China doesn’t mean Pres. Trump is for the underprivileged and against dictatorship. I join the HK protestors, “Sing Hallelujah to the Lord!”
Ke Chiang Hsieh
East side
