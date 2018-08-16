Nice try. How many people in your newsroom, or in the newsrooms in the mainstream newspapers and online news sites across the country, don't reflect the herd mentality of believing it is your duty to blister President Donald Trump and his agenda at nearly every opportunity? You are not "free." You are blinded by your biases.
If you and the other newspaper editorial departments uniting to damn President Trump had called for a moratorium on attacking our President for even one day, and published reports of all the improvements in our nation since President Trump took office, then you would have demonstrated you retain some vestige of true "freedom" of opinion.
Then you would have done a service to our nation by fair, impartial reporting; not the disservice you do daily to the president of the United States and the millions upon millions of people in our nation who gratefully celebrate his multiple positive impacts upon our nation!
Richard Huff
Vail
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.