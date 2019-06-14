When President Trump says he is transparent, it’s true. We can see through him easily and what we find is a bully. He seems to prefer insult rather than decency. There is not a demeaning adjective he does not like and won’t use.
He describes countries he doesn’t like. in scatological terms. A British princess is “nasty.” Joe Biden is a “dummy with a low I.Q.” Nancy Pelosi is “crazy.” Adam Schiff is “pencil neck,” what ever that means.
It is hard to imagine Ronald Reagan, Dwight Eisenhower, or the Bushes stooping to any thing close to personal vitriol as Trump does daily. Yet Verbal abuse is a character flaw that should not be ignored or even cheered by decent people, including Republicans.
Behavior that we wouldn’t tolerate in a spouse, a co-worker, a teacher, or a janitor at the Mall should not be acceptable in the Oval Office or on the White House lawn. Donald Trump transparently doesn’t belong there.
Norman Sherman
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.