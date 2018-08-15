Your Aug. 6 dueling editorials on statutorily required vehicular MPG, mentioned "safety" in relation to car size, predictably assuming that big overweight cars are safer. But that depends on what "safer" means.
Those in a tank are less likely to die in a gladiator match on wheels, but smaller cars are more than twice as likely to avoid being in any crash, whether fender-bender or head-on. Regardless of age of driver. Whether this is because of inherent maneuverability or driver attitude, who knows? But my goal is to move about town in my car, harming no one. It is not to thwart mortal combat, and it's not to kill the other driver. So a small car for me.
Claudia Ellquist
Midtown
