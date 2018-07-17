Re: the July 17 article "After rape denial, Democrats demand that Yuksel drop out of CD2 primary."
The article did not give a very clear accounting of how the decade old rape allegation against Yahya Yuksel came forth in the Democratic primary campaign. The board of Represent Me AZ and the other candidates appear to presume that the accusation makes him guilty in spite of his denials.
The board members of Represent Me AZ stated: “We attended the press conference hoping that you would acknowledge the mistake you made years ago and accept responsibility for the damage you did to another person.” They appear to be closed to the possibility that he did not do that to another person. Given that Yahya was never questioned, arrested or charged, the apparent outrage behind his un-invitation to the debate and the demands that he withdraw from the primary have the character of a smear campaign.
Robert White
Foothills
