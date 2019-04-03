All 16 felony counts that accused Jussie Smollett of making a false police report about being the target of a racist, anti-gay attack have been abruptly dropped. We are told that it is not because of overwhelming evidence of his guilt, but rather he has suffered enough for his indiscretions.
Now Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel blames President Trump's "toxic environment" for Smollett’s crimes, saying, "The only reason Jussie Smollett thought he could take advantage of a hoax about a hate crime is … the toxic environment that Donald Trump created.”
It’s easy to predict how the hate-Trump logic of left will unfold. Next we will be told that our President should serve Smollett’s much-deserved jail time.
Stay tuned.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.