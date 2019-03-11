Re: the March 8 column “Women in Democratic presidential field have strengths, weaknesses.” I was stopped in my tracks this morning by the heading for the op ed by Carl P. Leubsdorf. Really?! Did I miss a previous installment that compared strengths and weaknesses of male candidates? What is next? Pros and cons of current candidates of color? Strengths and weaknesses of Jewish candidates? Candidates measuring less than 5’8”? The writer may think that being able to discuss strengths and weaknesses of five women candidates shows progress in our country. In fact, looking at them as a group segregated by gender shows just how far we have to go as a nation and a species.
Shawn Campbell
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.