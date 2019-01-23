I’m ok that my opinion doesn’t get published most of the time. Considering that I spent less than 20 minutes writing. It’s hard to compress a big issue into a little space.(170words) Often my opinion seems conspirical. Yet I have seen them play out.
Anyway,I read recently that you require “truth and facts” in opinions that get published. Consider an opinion Sunday Jan 20 by Holly Stohlman who stated the president was elected by a majority vote. That is not a fact it is a lie. trump lost the popular vote by over three million. Also I would point out that as Holly points a finger to the left, she has three times as many fingers pointing back at herself.
Larry Robinson
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.