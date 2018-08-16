Today’s editorial decrying President Trump’s “demonization of a free press” simply makes his point for him. He has never called the press as a whole the enemy of the American people, just those people and institutions who use their guise as journalists to work as advocates for their own ideology by ignoring or distorting facts which do not fit their particular narrative. This is a practice inimical to American democracy. Criticizing the liberal media apparently is now forbidden. As law professor and blogger Glen Reynolds has said repeatedly, “Just think of them as Democrat operatives with bylines.”
Helen Moulton
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.