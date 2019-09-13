A recent letter writer claimed that you should just look to the Korean Peninsula to see the results of socialism. Actually, North Korea practices communism which nobody wants here. Nor does anyone want the US to have pure socialism where the government controls the means of production. A few US presidential candidates are advocating some aspects of Social Democracy as practiced successfully in much of the developed free world. In fact if you look at a list of the happiest nations, the top 10 all practice Social Democracy to varying degrees. Denigrating socialism is just a diversion tactic to increase fear, uncertainty and doubt.
However, you really should look to South Korea to see the success of government sponsored universal healthcare. They have had it since 1977.
Lee LaFrese
Northeast side
