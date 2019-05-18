I am running for President.
While the field of Democratic hopefuls is quite crowded I have the winning platform. Many of my opponents are thinking small, offering only “Medicare for all”. I’m also promising “Social Security for all”. No need to slave away at a boring 9-5 job for 40 years, just turn 18 and file for benefits.
Don’t worry about economists warnings that both entitlement programs are going bankrupt and structural changes are necessary. Expansion to include not just seniors but everyone will not go belly-up because I will tax the uber rich, those making over $60 thousand a year.
Vote for me.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
