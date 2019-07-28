Social Security (SS) is Too Generous
Facts from a real situation, percentages replace dollar amounts:
SS tax paid during 57 self-employed years, 100%.
If we invested SS tax and earned a 5% rate of return, the investment would have grown to 245%.
SS payments received through 2018, 189%.
Current age 75 and, if live 10 more years, the life expectancy for a 75-year-old, total SS payments will be 403%.
The point being, SOCIAL SECURITY IS TOO GENEROUS.
SS debates often start with, “That’s my money, the government cannot take it away from me.” However, why should someone receive a SS benefit in excess of what they would have received had they invested the money themselves. So, SS benefits for someone in the above situation should be capped at 245%. With that cap they receive the initial investment plus a reasonable rate of return.
Bill Allen
East side
